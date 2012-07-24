July 24 PepsiCo Inc, one of the Super Bowl's top advertisers, said it will sponsor the halftime show at the 2013 championship game under an agreement with the National Football League.

Pepsi will receive 60 seconds of commercial time during the game's broadcast on CBS.

The deal comes after General Motors Co, the football extravaganza's third-largest advertiser over the last decade, said it will not advertise in next year's game because it was too expensive. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)