* PepsiCo says extending business review beyond December
* To give update including 2012 guidance early next year
* Shares up 1.9 pct, nearly double gain of peers
(Adds analysts' comments, background on press report)
By Martinne Geller
Nov 8 PepsiCo Inc's (PEP.N) management and
board will extend their ongoing review of business plans for
2012 and beyond, the company said on Tuesday, raising hopes of
more drastic measures to reignite its sagging performance.
PepsiCo shares closed up nearly 2 percent, almost double
the gain of its food and beverage peers.
James Tierney, chief investment officer at W.P. Stewart,
said the market likely saw the extension as a sign that PepsiCo
might be considering breaking up the company -- a move analysts
have discussed in recent months. [ID:nN1E794132]
Still, Tierney said he thinks the company just needs more
time to fully assess how to re-energize its business and what
resources that requires.
"As a result they just need more time to study and figure
out what spending priorities in 2012 are, and what that means
for the bottom line," said Tierney, who owns PepsiCo shares
personally but no longer on behalf of his clients.
When the maker of Gatorade sports drink and Frito-Lay
snacks released third-quarter results on Oct. 12, it declined
to give any specifics regarding its 2012 outlook, saying it was
still too early, given the current volatility in financial
markets and global economies.
It also said then that it would host a conference call in
early December to review its outlook, including its game plan for
2012 and its views on commodity costs, investments, productivity
programs and foreign exchange.
In a brief statement on Tuesday, PepsiCo Chief Executive
Indra Nooyi said the company needed more time.
"As we have been working through our planning for 2012, we
have decided that it is appropriate to extend our ongoing
review," Nooyi said.
A PepsiCo spokesman declined to comment further.
INVESTOR FRUSTRATION
Barclays Capital analyst Michael Branca said the delay will
likely spur increased debate about management changes, which he
thinks would be viewed "very positively" by investors.
"For quite some time investors have been very frustrated
with the current management," Branca said.
Branca, who has an "overweight" rating on PepsiCo shares,
said the delay also increases prospects for a "sizable reset"
in earnings expectations as the company reinvests more profit
into marketing and advertising. He estimates at least an
additional $500 million in spending in 2012.
PepsiCo does not usually provide earnings forecasts until
after the start of the year, and the delay is a return to past
practices, said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Swartzberg.
"On its face, a moved date is only that, especially since
PepsiCo's new timing is a return to typical timing," Swartzberg
said.
"However, we think the announced delay provides more
evidence of PepsiCo's internal challenges as it was only a
month ago that PepsiCo announced a detailed outlook before
year-end," he added.
PepsiCo also said at that time that it had considered
breaking up the company and did not find that to be in the best
interest of its shareholders. [ID:nN1E79B03O]
Also on Tuesday, the New York Post reported that some
members of PepsiCo's board were frustrated over the lack of a
perceived management succession plan. The newspaper cited unnamed
"sources close to the board."
Nooyi was named chief executive in October 2006, and since
then, PepsiCo's stock has fallen 2.5 percent. By contrast, the
Dow Jones U.S. Food and Beverage index .DJUSFB gained 25 percent
over the same period. The company's flagship Pepsi-Cola became the
No. 3 soda in the United States last year, losing its spot as No.
2 to Diet Coke. Coca-Cola (KO.N) remained No. 1.
In her effort to steer PepsiCo toward healthier products,
Nooyi has pledged to more than double sales from such items,
which include Tropicana orange juice and Quaker oatmeal, to $30
billion by 2020. The move has attracted criticism from some who
say it has distracted her from turning around the core soft drink
business.
Last week, PepsiCo said it will sell its interest in 24
soft drink bottlers in China to Hong Kong-listed Tingyi
Holdings Corp (0322.HK), a move that was seen as extending its
distribution deeper into China but also surrendering some
control. [ID:nN1E7A307S]
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Martinne Geller in New
York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Maureen Bavdek, Derek Caney,
Phil Berlowitz)