Nov 17 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund no longer owns shares in PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N), cable television network CNBC reported on Thursday, and the company's shares fell 1.5 percent.

Earlier this week, Trian Fund Management LP disclosed in a regulatory filing that it held 2.36 million shares in the soft drink and snack company as of Sept. 30.

The shares jumped 3 percent the following day, as investors hoped Peltz's move would usher in a shake-up of the company, where Chief Executive Indra Nooyi is under pressure from many on Wall Street to split it up or make other big changes. [ID:nN1E7AE0J9]

A CNBC anchor reported on his Twitter feed on Thursday that Peltz owned the shares only "for a short-term 'trade,'" citing unnamed sources.

A spokeswoman for Trian declined to comment on the report.

"Assuming the report is accurate, we consider it negative," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Swartzberg said in a research note. "Trian's lack of involvement means the absence of a proven and influential agent of corporate change, in our opinion."

Also on Thursday, PepsiCo raised its quarterly dividend by 7 percent to 52 cents per share.

There was no new filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission to reflect any change in Trian's stake in PepsiCo.

PepsiCo shares closed down $1, or 1.5 percent, at $64.09 on the New York Stock Exchange, after falling as low as $63.21 in the session. (Reporting by Martinne Geller and Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Matthew Lewis and Richard Chang)