* Bottling chief Eric Foss leaving company
* Albert Carey to oversee beverage and bottling operations
* Shares up more than 2.1 pct in midday trade
By Martinne Geller
Sept 14 PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) announced a
shake-up of its beverages unit on Wednesday, appointing a new
head to try to turn around the business, which has lagged
behind Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) in North America.
Pepsi named Albert Carey, a 30-year PepsiCo veteran who
most recently ran its Frito-Lay North America unit, to be CEO
of PepsiCo Americas Beverages, effective immediately.
Carey, 60, will take over responsibility for all aspects of
the beverage business in the Americas, including the North
American bottlers that PepsiCo bought in 2010.
Carey's new role essentially combines those of Eric Foss,
the former CEO of the bottler, and Massimo d'Amore, whose
tenure as Americas beverage chief has been marked by several
successes and one large misstep.
"PepsiCo has been underperforming Coke in North American
beverages and now they've completely revamped their structure
and management," said John Sicher, publisher of industry
newsletter Beverage Digest. "I don't know whether this will
improve their performance, but Carey is one of the strongest
executives at PepsiCo."
Coca-Cola, which acquired its North American bottling
operations after Pepsi did, still has a separate bottling
manager in North America.
Foss -- former CEO of Pepsi Bottling Group, which PepsiCo
acquired last year -- will leave the company in December. His
eventual departure was expected following the integration of
the bottler.
Foss, 53, plans to take a senior leadership role at a
public company, PepsiCo said. A spokesman could not provide
further details.
PepsiCo shares were up $1.27, or 2.1 percent, at $61.81 in
midday trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
In the most recent quarter, North American drink sales
volume fell 1 percent for PepsiCo. At Coke it was flat,
excluding a boost from new cross-licensed brands like Dr
Pepper.
CHANGING OF THE GUARD
Carey's promotion marks a partial demotion for d'Amore, who
has run the Americas beverage business since November 2007.
While his tenure saw the launches of various lines of Gatorade
and the lower-calorie Trop 50 juice drinks, he is most often
associated with a failed redesign of Tropicana Pure Premium
juice packaging that was scrapped less than two months after
its launch due to a plunge in sales.
"Although Foss's departure likely suggests continuing
struggles in North America beverages ... we see the other
management changes as likely longer-term positives for the
stock," said Bernstein Research analyst Ali Dibadj, who
described d'Amore as being "oft-criticized."
D'Amore will retain responsibility for Gatorade and
Tropicana in North America and the Latin American drink
business, and will report to Carey. He will also remain head of
the "global beverages group," which focuses on innovation,
research and development and global brand management. In that
role, he will continue to report to PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi.
Tom Greco will succeed Carey as head of Frito-Lay North
America.
The fact that PepsiCo is tapping a Frito-Lay executive to
run the drink business raises concerns over the depth of its
management bench on the drink side, according to Credit Suisse
analyst Carlos Laboy.
"We believe that this is not inconsequential, given the
competencies necessary to run a North American beverage
business have traditionally involved intensive marketing,
innovation and great franchise relationship skills, whereas the
snack business has been more of a push-driven model," Laboy
said.
