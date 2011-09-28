NEW YORK, Sept 28 PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) said on Wednesday former Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) executive Enderson Guimaraes will join the beverage and snack maker as president, global operations next month.

Guimaraes succeeds Richard Goodman, who is retiring by the end of this year after 17 years with the maker of Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snacks and Quaker oatmeal.

Guimaraes most recently served as executive vice president and chief executive officer of Electrolux's appliances business in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

In his new role, Guimaraes will be responsible for sourcing management and global operations, and will report to PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan, editing by Maureen Bavdek)