July 9 PepsiCo Inc will start selling yogurt in the United States this month through a joint venture with Germany's Theo Muller Group.

The venture, Muller Quaker Dairy, will start selling three different types of yogurt in the U.S. starting in mid-July under the names Muller Corner, Muller Greek Corner and Muller FrutUp. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)