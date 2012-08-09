Aug 9 PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it will soon sell some of its drinks in Myanmar through a distribution agreement with Diamond Star Co Ltd, which has been doing business in the country for nearly 50 years.

Under the terms of the agreement, Diamond Star - one of the largest packaged goods distributors in Myanmar - has exclusive rights to import, sell and distribute Pepsi-Cola, 7-Up and Mirinda.

PepsiCo also said on Thursday that it plans to evaluate other opportunities in the country, including the potential for local manufacturing operations and investing in agricultural development projects. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)