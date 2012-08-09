Aug 9 PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it
will soon sell some of its drinks in Myanmar through a
distribution agreement with Diamond Star Co Ltd, which has been
doing business in the country for nearly 50 years.
Under the terms of the agreement, Diamond Star - one of the
largest packaged goods distributors in Myanmar - has exclusive
rights to import, sell and distribute Pepsi-Cola, 7-Up and
Mirinda.
PepsiCo also said on Thursday that it plans to evaluate
other opportunities in the country, including the potential for
local manufacturing operations and investing in agricultural
development projects.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)