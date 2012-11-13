* PepsiCo in process of signing bottling agreement in
Myanmar
* Coke already working on setting up bottling venture
* MNCs eye Myanmar's market after sanctions lifted
SHANGHAI, Nov 13 PepsiCo Inc is in talks
to sign a bottling agreement in Myanmar, ramping up the
competition with Coca-Cola Co as they fight for market
share in a country emerging from decades of isolation.
Coke, which shipped drinks to customers in Myanmar this year
for the first time in six decades, said in September that it is
already working on setting up a bottling venture with a local
company.
Interest in Myanmar by multinational firms has surged after
President Thein Sein, who took office in March 2011 at the head
of a quasi-civilian government, undertook economic and political
reforms that persuaded Western countries to suspend sanctions.
"We want to establish local production," Saad Abdul-Latif,
chief executive of PepsiCo Asia, Middle East and Africa, told
reporters in Shanghai on Tuesday. "We will be signing that
within the next year or so."
Saad was speaking in Shanghai, where the firm opened its
largest food and beverage research centre outside of North
America.
In August, PepsiCo said it has signed an agreement with
Diamond Star Co Ltd to distribute PepsiCo beverage brands in
Myanmar.
Under the terms of the agreement, Diamond Star - one of the
largest packaged-goods distributors in Myanmar - has exclusive
rights to import, sell and distribute Pepsi-Cola, 7-Up and
Mirinda.