Nov 15 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Nelson Peltz Trian Fund has taken a 2.36 million share stake in PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N), where CEO Indra Nooyi is under pressure from some on Wall Street to split up the company.

The disclosure, in a listing of holdings released on Monday in a regulatory filing by Trian Fund Management L.P., shows the fund held the stake as of Sept. 30. The shares were worth $148.2 million at Monday's New York Stock Exchange closing price for PepsiCo.

The holding is well bellow 1 percent of the soft drink and snacks maker's shares outstanding as of Sept. 30.

On Nov. 8, PepsiCo's management and board said the company would extend its review of ongoing business plans for 2012 and beyond, raising hopes for more drastic measures to ignite sagging performance. [ID:nN1E7A70HA]

PepsiCo management said in October that it had considered breaking up the company but did not find that to be in the best interests of shareholders. [ID:nN1E79B03O] (Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago; editing by John Wallace)