BRIEF-Ford Motor Co tests large-scale one-piece auto parts
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
NEW YORK, July 17 Trian Fund Management's Nelson Peltz wants PepsiCo Inc to buy Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc for $35 to $38 a share, he told CNBC on Wednesday.
The news sent Mondelez shares up 3 percent on Nasdaq. Officials from both companies were not immediately available for comment.
Peltz said he also wants PepsiCo to spin off the beverage business after buying Mondelez.
The news came a day after sources told Reuters that a timeframe agreed upon between PepsiCo and Peltz to privately address the activist investor's suggestions for improving shareholder returns may be closing.
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
March 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: