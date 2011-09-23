* Cuts EPS estimates as N. Amer drinks unit view worsens

Sept 23 Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) shares to "hold" from "buy," saying its view on the leadership, culture and outlook for the company's North America beverages unit has degraded in recent months.

"We had maintained a 'buy' on valuation but now believe PepsiCo shares are a value trap," analyst Mark Swartzberg said in a note to clients on Friday.

Pepsico had no comment about the downgrade.

PepsiCo shares, which have fallen 15 percent from mid-May through Thursday's close, closed down another 1 percent at $60.34 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Also on Friday, Bernstein Research sent a note to clients speculating on potential suitors for PepsiCo's Frito-Lay snack business, were it ever up for sale.

Many on Wall Street have been speculating on a potential break-up of PepsiCo, given the company's languishing stock price and similar announcements by Fortune Brands Inc FO.N, Sara Lee Corp SLE.N and Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N.

Bernstein said Kraft's soon-to-be-separated snacks unit, Kellogg Co (K.N), General Mills Inc (GIS.N) and possibly Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) could be interested in acquiring PepsiCo's food business, which includes Lays potato chips and Tostitos corn chips.

Pepsico reiterated on Friday previous comments about the present makeup of its company. The company has said it believes in the power of its diverse portfolio.

Coca-Cola, General Mills and Kraft officials said they do not comment on market rumors or speculation. A Kellogg official was not immediately available.

Stifel Nicolaus cut its fourth-quarter and 2012 earnings estimates on the maker of Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snacks and Quaker oatmeal by 1 cent and 10 cents respectively, to reflect lower volume and margin estimates for PepsiCo North America Beverages, which has lagged rival Coca-Cola Co.

"Leadership, culture, and the outlook for North America Beverages are top concerns among investors," Swartzberg said.

Earlier this month, PepsiCo announced a shake-up of the PepsiCo Americas Beverages unit, appointing 30-year PepsiCo veteran Albert Carey to turn around the business. [ID:nS1E78D099]

Stifel's Swartzberg said a theoretical breakup would value the company in the high $60s today.

Bernstein analysts estimated that the food business could be bought at around 12.5 times operating earnings, given historical deal values. At that value, they said such a deal would be "extremely dilutive" for Coca-Cola, General Mills and Kellogg and only "moderately dilutive" for Kraft's snack business. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore and Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Carol Bishopric and Matthew Lewis)