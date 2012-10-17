Oct 17 PepsiCo Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Wednesday, after the stronger U.S. dollar hurt revenue.

The maker of Diet Pepsi, Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana orange juice said net income was $1.90 billion, or $1.21 per share, down from $2.00 billion, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $16.65 billion.