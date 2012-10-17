BRIEF-Camber Energy files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 PepsiCo Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Wednesday, after the stronger U.S. dollar hurt revenue.
The maker of Diet Pepsi, Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana orange juice said net income was $1.90 billion, or $1.21 per share, down from $2.00 billion, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $16.65 billion.
* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kV8ID3) Further company coverage:
* Virtusa appoints new member to board of directors Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2l8OuAO) Further company coverage: