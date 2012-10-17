* Third-quarter EPS $1.20 tops Wall St view of $1.16/shr
* Revenue falls 5 pct to $16.65 bln; Street expected $16.90
bln
* Stands by full-year 2012 outlook
* Shares little changed in morning trading
By Martinne Geller
Oct 17 PepsiCo Inc reported
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, helped by
higher prices and lower interest expense, in a sign the beverage
and snack company is progressing on its turnaround.
This has been a transition year for the maker of Diet Pepsi,
Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana orange juice as it ramped up
advertising and streamlined its portfolio and workforce to
improve performance, especially in its North American drinks
unit, which was losing market share to Coca-Cola.
Because the company is reinvesting its profits in marketing
and other expenses, it stood by its full-year profit goal
despite the third-quarter surprise.
PepsiCo shares rose slightly in morning trading, as
enthusiasm was dampened by weaker-than-expected revenue, hurt by
the stronger U.S. dollar and the exit of certain businesses.
"As we have said, PepsiCo is a work in progress and we think
this shows movement toward more stable results," JP Morgan
analyst John Faucher said, adding that the stock would probably
be even higher if the Americas' beverage business was stronger.
In the just-ended third quarter, sales volume declined in
the Americas, hurt by decisions to stop selling unprofitable
drinks, including some juices and bottled water packages where
Chief Executive Indra Nooyi said there was "a hell of a price
war."
"We won't chase volume growth at all costs," Nooyi told
analysts. She said moving forward, PepsiCo would focus on
categories that were growing profitably.
Third-quarter net income was $1.90 billion, or $1.21 per
share, down from $2.00 billion, or $1.25 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding restructuring and other charges and a gain on
commodity hedges, earnings were $1.20 per share. On that basis,
analysts on average were expecting $1.16 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $16.65 billion, below analysts'
average estimate of $16.90 billion.
Excluding the impacts of currency fluctuations and the
refranchising of its bottling businesses in China and Mexico,
revenue grew 5 percent, reflecting 1 percentage point of volume
growth and 4 percentage points from price increases.
The results come a day after Coca-Cola also reported
weaker-than-expected revenue, hurt by declines in Europe and the
Pacific region.
In the third quarter, overall sales volume rose 6 percent in
the snack business, after acquisitions lifted sales in Latin
America. In North America, volume rose 1 percent at Frito-Lay
and 2 percent at Quaker Foods.
PepsiCo's Americas Beverage business saw volume fall 3
percent.
The company also affirmed its full-year outlook, which calls
for earnings per share to fall 5 percent from the $4.40 it
earned in 2011, and revenue to increase by a low single-digit
rate reflecting the changes in China and Mexico.
The company has incurred restructuring charges of $193
million through the third quarter related to a productivity
program. It expects additional charges of $205 million in the
remainder of 2012, and $129 million from 2013 through 2015.
So far this year, the company has also introduced Pepsi
Next, a mid-calorie cola, and started a new global marketing
campaign for its flagship Pepsi brand.
PepsiCo shares were little changed at $70.31 in morning New
York Stock Exchange trading.