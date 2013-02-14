Feb 14 PepsiCo Inc reported a
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped
by increases in sales volume and prices, and gave a 2013
forecast consistent with its ongoing turnaround plan.
The maker of Gatorade sports drinks and Quaker oatmeal
forecast 2013 earnings, excluding any impact from currency, to
grow 7 percent from the $4.10 per share it earned in 2012, a
"transition year" in which profit fell 5 percent.
In the just-ended fourth quarter, net income was $1.66
billion, or $1.06 per share, up from $1.42 billion, or 89 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were $1.09 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.05 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue fell 1 percent to $19.95 billion. Excluding the
effect of items including selling some businesses, an extra
selling week in 2011 and currency exchange rates, revenue
increased 5 percent.