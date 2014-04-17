(Adds analyst comment, CEO comment)
By Phil Wahba
April 17 PepsiCo Inc beat profit
expectations on Thursday as a booming snacks unit added pep to
sales and its struggling North American soda business did better
than expected, sending shares up more than 2 percent in
premarket trading.
The maker of Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana
juice said that excluding the impact of currency translation and
changes to PepsiCo's business, quarterly revenue rose 4 percent.
Overall revenue in the first quarter ended March 22 was
$12.62 billion, above the $12.43 billion Wall Street was
expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E.S.
A weaker spot for the company continued to be soda sales in
North America, where soft drink volume fell 1 percent as
consumers switched to healthier non-carbonated juices and health
drinks. But analysts were expecting a decline of 2.7 percent,
according RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi.
According to a recent report by industry publication
Beverage Digest, PepsiCo lost 0.4 percentage points of its
market share in 2013, while Coca Cola said an increase.
PepsiCo's soda problems have led activist investor Nelson
Peltz's Trian Fund Management, which owns nearly 1 percent of
PepsiCo's stock, to urge the company to split its booming snacks
division from its sluggish beverage business to create "two
leaner and more entrepreneurial companies."
Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Swartzberg said the results
could give PepsiCo some breathing room in its friction with
Peltz.
"We think this aids management's defense of its
(one-company) decision," Swartzberg said in a research note.
PepsiCo's sales of food in the Americas rose 5 percent, led
by gains in Latin America. Total snacks volume grew 2 percent.
The company said net income was $1.22 billion, or 79 cents
per share, in the first quarter, up from $1.08 billion, or 69
cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding items such as restructuring charges, PepsiCo
earned 83 cents per share, 8 cents more than analysts expected.
The company maintained its previous forecast for the full
year and still expects organic revenue to rise by a mid-single
digit percentage this year. It also continues to expect earnings
per share to climb 7 percent in 2014.
Shares were up 2.2 percent at $86.67 in premarket trading.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)