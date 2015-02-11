European shares under pressure as autos, banks fall; oil stocks recover
* Rotork boosted by upgrade (Recasts, adds quotes and details, updates prices)
Feb 11 PepsiCo Inc, the maker of Mountain Dew and Tropicana beverages, reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly revenue as a stronger dollar hurt revenue from international markets.
The company's net revenue fell to $19.95 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27, from $20.12 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.31 billion, or 87 cents per share, from $1.74 billion, or $1.12 per share.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Rotork boosted by upgrade (Recasts, adds quotes and details, updates prices)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South African banks are financially sound and well-positioned to withstand the impact of sovereign credit rating downgrades, Standard Bank, the country's second largest lender by value, said on Tuesday.