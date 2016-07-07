July 7 PepsiCo Inc reported slightly
better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand
for Frito-Lay snacks and new beverages in North America.
New drinks such as Propel flavored water and Naked Cold
Pressed juice, and snacks under its "Simply" brand helped drive
sales, the company said.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo rose to $2.01 billion, or
$1.38 per share, in the second quarter ended June 11, from $1.98
billion, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue fell 3.3 percent to $15.395 billion, slightly
beating the average analyst estimate of $15.37 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue in the North America Beverages unit, the
company's biggest business, rose 1 percent - the slowest growth
since the company started breaking out beverage sales from the
region a year ago.
Revenue from the Frito-Lay business, which includes Doritos,
Lay's and the Simply line of snacks, rose 3 percent. New snacks
launched under the Simply brand included Simply Tostitos black
bean chips and Simply Tostitos organic chunky medium salsa.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)