PepsiCo's quarterly profit rises 5 pct
July 11, 2017 / 10:07 AM / a day ago

PepsiCo's quarterly profit rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc's second-quarter profit rose 5 pct, helped by higher sales in its Frito-Lay North America business and the sale of its minority stake in British bottler Britvic Plc.

Revenue in PepsiCo's North America beverage business, the company's biggest, rose 2 percent to $5.24 billion in the quarter ended June 17, while volume sales were flat, the company said on Tuesday.

Revenue from its Frito-Lay North America business rose 3 percent, while operating profit rose 6 percent.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo rose to $2.11 billion, or $1.46 per share, from $2.01 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.50 per share.

Revenue rose 2.1 percent to $15.71 billion.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

