June 12 PepsiCo Inc and Israel's Strauss
Group are expanding their dips business
internationally, starting in Mexico, with the launch of a new
brand of hummus called Obela.
The companies said on Tuesday that their international joint
venture builds on the success of their Sabra brand in the United
States and Canada, which sells hummus and other Mediterranean
dips and spreads.
The joint venture will invest more than $10 million in
Mexico to help drive the launch.
