By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Sept 9 PepsiCo Inc plans to sell its 42 percent stake in Thai bottler Serm Suk Pcl to Thailand's largest brewer and distiller in a $513 million deal that shakes up the U.S. soft drink maker's Thai operation.

The deal announced on Friday appears to end PepsiCo's more than half-century ties with Thai bottler Serm Suk and raises questions over its distribution plans in Thailand's $1.2 billion beverage market, Asia's third-largest after China and India.

Thai Beverage Pcl , a Singapore-listed group owned by liquor tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said the purchase would expand its reach into non-alcoholic products and broaden its logistics network.

"Thai Beverage sees growth potential in Serm Suk, especially in terms of logistics which is our strength," Serm Suk director Sakchai Thanaboonchai told Reuters.

Serm Suk shares plunged more than 7 percent because the offer price was a 6-percent discount to market price. Serm Suk had shed 7.3 percent to close at 57.25 baht, while broad market was just 0.9 percent lower. In Singapore, ThaiBev shares fell 3.7 percent.

Serm Suk, valued at $548 million on the Thai bourse, had requested a trading halt in its shares earlier in the day. The stock had hit a 10-month intraday high of 63 baht on Thursday.

PepsiCo, maker of Pepsi-Cola, Sierra Mist and Tropicana juice, agreed to sell all of its 41.54 percent stake at 58 baht per share to Thai Beverage Logistics Co Ltd for 6.4 billion baht ($213 million), the Thai bottler told the stock exchange.

The value of the deal will rise to 15.4 billion baht ($513 million) if Thai Beverage succeeds in buying all of Serm Suk shares in a tender offer.

After that, Thai Beverage Logistics would launch a voluntary tender offer to buy all of Serm Suk shares at the same price from Sept. 15-Oct 19, both Thai firms said.

"WILLING TO NEGOTIATE"

ThaiBev President and CEO Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi said Serm Suk would continue to produce and sell soft drink products for PepsiCo in the Thai market unitl November 2012, extended from the original due date of April 1 next year.

Serm Suk has no plan to delist from the Thai market and was willing to negotiate with PepsiCo about the bottling and distribution contract, Sakchai said, adding that a final decision would be made by Serm Suk's management

ThaiBev, maker of Beer Chang, has about a 28 percent share of the Thai beer market, ranking second after unlisted Singha Corp, the maker of Thailand's best-known beer. ThaiBev also produces Mekhong whisky and Sangsom rum

Thai Beverage has been looking at opportunities to buy food and drinks assets, both domestic and overseas, to expand and increase its product range.

In 2008, Thai Beverage took over Thai green tea and sushi maker Oishi Group for $214 million.

PepsiCo owned the 41.54 percent of Serm Suk through Pepsi-Cola (Thai) Trading and Seven-Up Nederland BV.

PepsiCo's divestment came after shareholders in Serm Suk voted in April to terminate its contracts with PepsiCo.

Last year, PepsiCo and its partner canceled plans to take over Serm Suk after local shareholders refused to sell their stock because of the low offer price of 29 baht. ($1 = 30.04 Baht) (Additional reporting by Ploy Ten Kate, Kochakorn Boonlai and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in Bangkok and Kevin Lim in Singapore; Editing by Martin Petty)