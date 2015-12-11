Dec 10 PepsiCo Inc and German dairy
company Theo Muller Group said on Thursday they had stopped
production at their Batavia yogurt plant in upstate New York,
without providing a reason.
Dairy Farmers of America have agreed to purchase the
facility and have also expressed interest in hiring several of
the plant's employees, PepsiCo said in an e-mailed statement.
The closure of the plant will result in job losses for 66
employees of the plant.
PepsiCo said it will be offering transition assistance to
all affected employees of the Muller Quaker Dairy plant.
Production was halted because the plant did not meet
expectations, the Associated Press quoted the company as saying.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru and Anjali
Athavaley in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler and Ken Wills)