Oct 13, Beverage and snack food maker PepsiCo Inc
(PEP.N) is close to setting up a joint venture with German
dairy company Theo Muller Group in an effort to break into the
fast growing yogurt business, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people briefed on the matter.
The venture, under which Pepsi and privately held Muller
would launch a new yogurt brand in the United States, is likely
to be announced in the coming weeks, the people told the
Journal.
The move would fit perfectly into Pepsi's plans to expand
its offerings in healthy foods and dairy.
"Since forming the Global Nutrition Group to accelerate the
growth of our nutrition portfolio, we constantly look at
product innovation and partner offerings to help us achieve
this mission," a PepsiCo spokesman said when contacted for
comment.
He declined to comment specifically on the Journal report
about the potential yogurt deal. Theo Muller could not
immediately be reached for comment.
PepsiCo, best known for its Pepsi-Cola soda, has said it is
looking to more than double sales from healthy drinks and
snacks to $30 billion by 2020.
Pepsi, which also sells Lay's potato chips, Tropicana
orange juice and Quaker oatmeal, currently has no dairy
business in the United States.
