Oct 13, Beverage and snack food maker PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) is close to setting up a joint venture with German dairy company Theo Muller Group in an effort to break into the fast growing yogurt business, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

The venture, under which Pepsi and privately held Muller would launch a new yogurt brand in the United States, is likely to be announced in the coming weeks, the people told the Journal.

The move would fit perfectly into Pepsi's plans to expand its offerings in healthy foods and dairy.

"Since forming the Global Nutrition Group to accelerate the growth of our nutrition portfolio, we constantly look at product innovation and partner offerings to help us achieve this mission," a PepsiCo spokesman said when contacted for comment.

He declined to comment specifically on the Journal report about the potential yogurt deal. Theo Muller could not immediately be reached for comment.

PepsiCo, best known for its Pepsi-Cola soda, has said it is looking to more than double sales from healthy drinks and snacks to $30 billion by 2020.

Pepsi, which also sells Lay's potato chips, Tropicana orange juice and Quaker oatmeal, currently has no dairy business in the United States. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; editing by Andre Grenon)