Dec 4 Per Aarsleff A/S :

* Has entered into a partnering contract with Novo Nordisk A/S to build a shell structure with a total gross area of 15,000 square metres

* Preliminary budget price of project is 205 million Danish crowns ($34.13 million)

* Contract is to be carried out in partnering, and Aarsleff was chosen after an initial value creation phase

* Construction work will begin now and is scheduled for completion by end of 2015