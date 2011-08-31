MELBOURNE Aug 31 Perdaman Chemicals and
Fertilisers said Indian company Lanco Infratech's
threat to terminate a coal supply deal was subject to a court
decision tied to Perdaman's ongoing $3.4 billion lawsuit against
Lanco.
Lanco said on Tuesday its Griffin coal unit had terminated a
coal supply pact with Perdaman for failing to meet a condition
to achieve financial closure.
Griffin Coal, bought by Lanco in March for $760 million, was
to supply 2.8 million tonnes a year of coal for 25 years from
2014 from a mine in Western Australia to Perdaman's proposed
$3.7 billion coal-to-urea project nearby.
Lanco offered to give Perdaman up to Oct. 15 to achieve
financial close and wants a reply by Sept. 6.
Perdaman said on Wednesday Lanco's offer "has no legal
standing", and said it expects its case against Griffin Coal,
Lanco Infratech to be heard by April 2012.
