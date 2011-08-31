MELBOURNE Aug 31 Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers said Indian company Lanco Infratech's threat to terminate a coal supply deal was subject to a court decision tied to Perdaman's ongoing $3.4 billion lawsuit against Lanco.

Lanco said on Tuesday its Griffin coal unit had terminated a coal supply pact with Perdaman for failing to meet a condition to achieve financial closure.

Griffin Coal, bought by Lanco in March for $760 million, was to supply 2.8 million tonnes a year of coal for 25 years from 2014 from a mine in Western Australia to Perdaman's proposed $3.7 billion coal-to-urea project nearby.

Lanco offered to give Perdaman up to Oct. 15 to achieve financial close and wants a reply by Sept. 6.

Perdaman said on Wednesday Lanco's offer "has no legal standing", and said it expects its case against Griffin Coal, Lanco Infratech to be heard by April 2012. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)