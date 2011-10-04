KUALA LUMPUR Oct 4 Malaysian energy services provider Dayang Enterprise said on Tuesday it is in talks to work with rival Perdana Petroleum and may take a strategic stake in the company.

"These exploratory talks are consistent with the company's ongoing effort to look for opportunities to invest in businesses which are strategic or synergistic to the company's business activities," Dayang said in a stock exchange filing.

"However, the company wishes to categorically state there is no agreement reached yet between the parties. The company is carefully considering all aspects of potential collaboration or investments before making any decision."

Dayang was responding to a stock exchange query about a report in a financial weekly which said it may buy into Perdana Petroleum. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)