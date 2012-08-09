(Corrects to show in headline, first bullet point, and first
and third paragraphs of Aug. 8 story that company funds, not
client funds, were used.)
* Checks show company funds used for CEO's insurance-lawyer
* Receiver plans to cash in insurance policy for $1.3 mln
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Aug 8 Peregrine Financial Group's chief
executive used company funds to pay for a $4.5 million life
insurance policy, a lawyer for the failed brokerage's bankruptcy
trustee said on Wednesday.
Peregrine, commonly known as PFGBest, filed for bankruptcy
protection on July 10, one day after CEO Russell Wasendorf
attempted suicide and left a note describing how he had stolen
more than $100 million from customers' accounts over nearly 20
years.
Trustee Ira Bodenstein, whose job is to oversee the
liquidation of Peregrine and return money to customers and
creditors, has seen checks confirming Wasendorf used company
money to pay for life insurance premiums, the trustee's lawyer
Robert Fishman told reporters after a court hearing.
Wasendorf obtained the policy with a face value of $4.5
million eight years ago, according to a receiver appointed for
Wasendorf's assets in the firm's bankruptcy.
Customer money may have been used to pay for the insurance,
an attorney for the receiver said.
The receiver, whose court-appointed job is tracking down and
selling Wasendorf's assets at the highest price, on Wednesday
won approval from a federal judge to cash in the insurance
policy for $1.3 million. The money will be held in a newly
created segregated account for the receiver and distributed to
customers and creditors upon order from the court.
A second life insurance policy, obtained by Wasendorf 14
months ago with a face amount of almost $2.2 million, will be
allowed to lapse because it has no cash value.
As for other assets, the receiver plans to abandon or
surrender a private jet owned by Wasendorf to a lender. Its
value was recently assessed at $3.2 million and Wasendorf owed
$4.3 million on it, the receiver's lawyer said.
The public defender representing Wasendorf, who is in jail,
has declined to comment. Wasendorf was arrested last month for
lying to federal regulators, and prosecutors have said they
intend to file more charges.
A grand jury is considering the case in Iowa, where
Peregrine had its headquarters.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)