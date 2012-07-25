CHICAGO, July 25 Peregrine Financial Group's
bankruptcy trustee has hired a team of forensic accountants to
help figure out what remains at the failed futures brokerage
after its CEO's arrest and confession to years of stealing from
customers.
PricewaterhouseCoopers was hired over the weekend and
started work on Monday, Ira Bodenstein, the trustee, told
Reuters on Wednesday. Their task is to secure data and gather
information, he said.
Peregrine filed for bankruptcy on July 10, a day after the
firm's CEO Russell Wasendorf Sr. attempted suicide and left a
signed note describing how he bilked customers of more than $100
million over a nearly 20-year period, forging bank statements
and intercepting mail between his bank and the firm's auditors
at the National Futures Association.
"The simple fact is that Wasendorf's forgeries fooled us,
and fooled us for longer than any of us would like," NFA
President Daniel Roth told lawmakers earlier Wednesday. [ID:
nL2E8IOGNG]
Customers of the failed firm have had their accounts frozen
for more than two weeks, and have not received any of their
money back.
The hiring of PricewaterhouseCoopers suggests the trustee is
seeking independent confirmation of how much money is actually
at the firm and in customers' accounts, a first step before any
money can be released.
Bankruptcy trustees are typically reluctant to release any
money before they know what is actually there, for fear of
giving some creditors more than their fair share.
Peregrine's faked financial statements included printouts of
daily online reports of bank balances, cashier's checks, bank
deposit tickets and reports on customer fund balances to
regulators, NFA's Roth said.
Forensic accountants are used to trace money transfers and
balances, among other things.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Bernard Orr)