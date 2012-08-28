* Former clients say focus should be on returning their
money
* Trustee: general counsel 'helpful,' including on client
funds
By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 28 Former customers of
collapsed Peregrine Financial Group objected on Tuesday to a
proposed raise for Peregrine's general counsel, saying the
firm's bankruptcy trustee should focus on returning money to
clients, not boosting the pay of its in-house lawyer.
Ira Bodenstein, the trustee, last week asked a Chicago judge
to approve a $20,000 raise, to $400,000, for Rebecca Wing,
calling her services "invaluable" and citing her "wealth of
knowledge" about Peregrine's business. Wing is the most senior
executive left at the firm after its July 10 bankruptcy filing.
Vitaloon Inc., a Peregrine Financial customer with $180,000
frozen at the firm, and the Commodity Customer Coalition, which
represents commodity customers of bankrupt futures brokerage,
wrote in their objection that payment for customers should have
a higher priority than a raise for Wing.
"Seven weeks have passed without customers receiving any
indication when and how their funds will be returned to them,"
Vitaloon and the coalition said. "Customers of the Debtor are
understandably concerned about the lack of information from the
Trustee regarding the return of their funds and suggest that
this issue should be the highest priority for the trustee,
rather than proposing a raise for the Debtor's general counsel."
Peregrine collapsed last month after its CEO hooked a hose
to his car's exhaust pipe in an apparent suicide attempt, even
as regulators closed in on a massive fraud.
Wasendorf left a note saying he had bilked clients of his
Cedar Falls, Iowa-based futures brokerage of more than $100
million by forging the firm's bank account statements. He was
indicted this month for lying to regulators.
So far customers have received no money back from the firm,
which told regulators in July it had more than $400 million in
customer funds.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates
the futures industry, now says that figure was probably double
the real amount.
The trustee plans to file a motion to get court approval to
distribute some money back to customers "as soon as we are
able," Bodenstein's lawyer told Reuters last week.
But the fact that Wasendorf fabricated the firm's financials
casts doubt on the accuracy of the firm's accounting for its
24,000 clients, he said, forcing the trustee to take extra care
that he does not send out any cash until he's certain who is
entitled to what.
"It is my business judgment that I need her help,"
Bodenstein said in a phone interview on Tuesday, referring to
Wing. "I'd like her to stay. She's very helpful in all aspects
of the case, including the work we are doing to get a customer
distribution."