By Ann Saphir
| CHICAGO, Sept 12
Former customers of Peregrine
Financial Group moved a step closer Wednesday to getting some of
their money back from the failed futures brokerage after a
bankruptcy court judge allowed the trustee to begin laying the
groundwork for the return of $123 million to customers.
Judge Carol Doyle stopped short of approving the trustee's
plan to return the funds, which amount to 30 percent to 40
percent of futures customers' claims.
Responding to concerns raised by the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission over the integrity of Peregrine's books and
records, Doyle asked the trustee, Ira Bodenstein, to appear in
court next Friday to explain his procedures for verifying the
amounts due to each customer.
But she did allow him to go ahead with a plan to solicit
bids from other futures brokerages to take over the Peregrine
accounts, and to start making technical preparations for the
payouts once they are approved.
A lawyer for the trustee, Geoff Goodman, told Reuters during
a courtroom break that the trustee still hopes to make the first
distributions by the planned Sept. 28 target date, or soon
after.
Peregrine Financial filed for bankruptcy on July 10, a day
after CEO Russell Wasendorf Sr. attempted suicide and confessed
to stealing money from customers over nearly 20 years.
Wasendorf, who is 64, was arrested on July 13. On Tuesday,
he agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud, lying to regulators and
embezzling customer funds, crimes that could put him in jail for
as many as 50 years.
Peregrine's 24,000 customers have had no access to their
money since Wasendorf's attempt on his own life. The trustee's
plan, filed in court last week, would set in motion the return
of money to the firm's 17,000 futures customers.
The CFTC had raised concerns over the integrity of the
company's books, telling the court that it had found fictitious
records and warning that without proper vetting of records some
people could get money they are not entitled to.
CFTC lawyer Anne Stukes and another trustee lawyer, Robert
Fishman, on Tuesday both told Judge Doyle they are hopeful that
the two sides will agree on what tests need to be done to verify
customer accounts by next week's hearing.
"There are some fraudulent records in the company's
possession," Fishman told the court, saying that the trustee had
already run a number of tests that the CFTC had recommended and
was in the process of running still more.
The regulator is suing Wasendorf over what the regulator
alleges was his misappropriation of more than $200 million in
customer funds.