By Ann Saphir and Nick Carey
CHICAGO, July 19 Silver SpongeBob SquarePants
coins minted by a private company in New Zealand were among the
assets seized by FBI agents from Peregrine Financial Group after
its chief confessed to nearly 20 years of fraud last week.
Ira Bodenstein, the trustee in Peregrine's bankruptcy case
in Chicago, said the coins were in a vault at the firm's Cedar
Falls, Iowa, headquarters. The value of the takings was not
immediately clear.
The coin disclosure adds a new twist to the case of
Peregrine Finiancial Group CEO Russell Wasendorf Sr., who was
arrested last Friday after he confessed to doctoring bank
statements to make regulators think his futures brokerage had
nearly twice the assets it did, leaving customers with an
estimated shortfall of over $200 million.
Peregrine, which operated as PFGBest, filed for bankruptcy
protection last week.
The brokerage has $24 million in liquid assets in its
general operating accounts, not in customer accounts, leaving
little to repay customers, according to a filing from Bodenstein
late on Thursday.
The filing does not say how much is in the customer
accounts.
Peregrine ran a unit called PFG Precious Metals Inc, which
offers investors "whole sale prices, fast & fully insured
shipping" for gold, silver and platinum coins, as well as
novelty items created through a partnership with the
Auckland-based minting firm.
Customers from as far away as Bulgaria bought coins through
the program, using Paypal accounts or credit cards to fund the
purchases, said James Koutoulas, CEO at Typhon Capital
Management. The coins were stored in a vault in Iowa.
A four-coin set of SpongeBob Squarepants, housed in a
"distinctive" treasure chest, went for $259, according to a
website that displays both the PFGBest logo and that of the New
Zealand Mint. (www.spongebobcoins.com/)
Each coin in the set shows a character from the Nickelodeon
animated series and bears the inscription "IN SPONGEBOB WE
TRUST."
The mint told local reporters last week it was paid in full
by PFG for the coins.
