CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept 11 Russell Wasendorf
Sr., the futures brokerage chief executive accused of bilking
customers out of millions of dollars, faces up to 50 years in
jail under the terms of a plea agreement disclosed in a court
hearing on Tuesday.
Wasendorf, CEO of Peregrine Financial Group, has agreed to
plead guilty to mail fraud, making false statements to
regulators and embezzling customer funds, federal prosecutors
said in the hearing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The judge in the case has not yet ruled on the agreement.
Last month, Wasendorf was indicted on 31 counts of lying to
regulators, charges that carried a possible maximum sentence of
155 years in prison, a $7.75 million fine, and 93 years of
supervised release following any imprisonment, according to the
U.S. Attorney's office.