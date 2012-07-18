By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, July 18 Peregrine Financial Group CEO
Russell Wasendorf Sr., who last week confessed to bilking
futures traders of more than $100 million, returns to criminal
court on Wednesday, as his receiver prepares to sell his jet,
extensive wine collection and other assets that may have been
bought with stolen money.
Wasendorf, the 64-year-old owner and founder of the failed
Iowa-based brokerage, is to appear in federal court in Cedar
Rapids for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon. He was
arrested last Friday, days after a botched suicide attempt, and
charged with lying to government regulators.
Once a well-known figure in the futures trading industry,
Wasendorf now faces "up to decades" in prison, prosecutors have
said, with additional charges likely to be filed. He confessed
to using post-office boxes and forged bank documents to dupe
regulators, customers and even his own son for 20 years.
As the unfolding scandal shocked the trading community last
week, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission last Tuesday
charged Wasendorf with misappropriating customer money.
Regulators said more than $200 million is missing. Peregrine
also last Tuesday filed to liquidate under Chapter 7 of the U.S
bankruptcy code.
In a signed note detailing the 20-year fraud, Wasendorf said
he began taking customer funds in 1993 -- just one year after he
launched the brokerage -- to keep the company afloat, and said
all the allegedly embezzled funds had been spent, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
In court Wednesday, Wasendorf will be represented by a
public defender, according to Tom Breen, a Chicago lawyer that
Wasendorf said he planned to hire. Breen did not take the job
because Wasendorf's assets have been frozen.
CONDO, WINE FOR SALE
Meanwhile, Michael Eidelman, the receiver for Wasendorf in
the bankruptcy of PFGBest, as his firm is known, is moving to
secure the CEO's personal assets, including a $100,000 personal
wine collection stored at myVerona, Wasendorf's high-end Italian
restaurant in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Eidelman said in an interview.
Other assets include a jet -- valued by brokers at $7
million to $10 million -- that is now parked at an airport in
Waterloo, Iowa, and a condominium near downtown Chicago, valued
by the county's property tax assessor at about $1 million.
The condo will "go on the market pretty soon," Eidelman
said. Wasendorf also owns a house just outside Cedar Falls worth
close to $1 million, property records show.
"Upon information and belief, the assets owned by the
Wasendorf Entities are diversified and include a restaurant,
publishing company, aircraft and a construction company,"
Eidelman said in a motion Tuesday requesting that the court give
him more power and funding to pursue and secure those assets.
"It is possible assets owned by the Wasendorf Entities may
have been procured with funds embezzled from PFG," he said.
Eidelman asked the court for permission to employ the jet's
pilot and myVerona's manager, as well as the chief financial
officer at Wasendorf & Associates, which runs Wasendorf's
now-closed publishing arm, to help him "identify, locate,
secure, and take custody of the assets owned and controlled by
Wasendorf Sr. and the Wasendorf entities."
