Aug 13 Peregrine Financial Group CEO Russell
Wasendorf Sr. was indicted on charges of making and using false
statements to regulators, the U.S. Attorney's office in Cedar
Rapids, Iowa, said on Monday.
The indictment, which carries a possible maximum sentence of
155 years in prison and a $7.75 million fine, comes a little
more than a month after Wasendorf confessed to bilking customers
of his Cedar Falls, Iowa-based brokerage of more than $100
million over nearly 20 years.
He was arrested on July 13, five days after he attempted
suicide near his company's headquarters. Peregrine Financial
filed for bankruptcy on July 10.
Wasendorf is being held in a county jail and his next
appearance for an arraignment has not yet been set, the U.S.
Attorney's office said.