Aug 13 Peregrine Financial Group founder and CEO
Russell Wasendorf Sr was indicted on charges of lying to
regulators, a little over a month after his botched suicide
attempt and his signed confession to bilking customers of his
brokerage for years.
Wasendorf "overstated the value of PFG's customer segregated
funds by at least tens of millions of dollars" to the Commodity
Futures Exchange Commission, according to the indictment, filed
in federal court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The indictment carries a possible maximum sentence of 155
years in prison, a $7.75 million fine, and 93 years of
supervised release following any imprisonment, the U.S.
Attorney's office said.
The public defender representing Wasendorf Sr could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Peregrine, which operated as PFGBest, filed for bankruptcy
protection on July 10, one day after Wasendorf Sr attempted
suicide and left a note describing how he had bilked customers
of more than $100 million over nearly 20 years.
Using little more than a P.O. Box, laser printers and
Photoshop software, Wasendorf Sr said he forged and intercepted
financial statements that were mailed between U.S. Bank, where
some Peregrine customer money was held, and the firm's auditors
at the National Futures Association. He also said he spent most
of the stolen money to try to keep his brokerage afloat.
The indictment does not mention Wasendorf's alleged misuse
of customer money, but only asserts that he misrepresented the
value of customer funds from February 2010 to June 2012.
An indictment means a person has been formally charged by a
grand jury. Additional charges can be added later, in
superseding indictments, as the grand jury continues to weigh
testimony and evidence.
The federal probe into Wasendorf Sr continues and the grand
jury hears testimony from witnesses, including Russ Wasendorf
Jr, son of the CEO and the company's president.
"He testified and answered all questions and continues to
cooperate with the FBI," said Nicholas Iavarone, Wasendorf Jr's
attorney.
Wasendorf is being held in a county jail and his next
appearance for an arraignment has not yet been set, the U.S.
Attorney's office said.