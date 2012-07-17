(Widens distribution with no changes to text)

* Gensler: Regulatory system failed on PFGBest oversight

* Calls for ways to beef up protections for customers

* Gensler: "We all must do better."

* Questions having SROs as front-line regulators

* Gensler says Libor probe began in April 2008

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, July 17 The U.S. futures regulator acknowledged on Tuesday that the regulatory system "failed" the customers of Peregrine Financial Group, which collapsed last week as its founder admitted he had committed a $100 million fraud that spanned two decades.

In testimony before the Senate Agriculture Committee, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler will outline his agency's plans to contain the fallout from the Peregrine case, which has shaken investor confidence in the futures markets.

He also provided a few new details into the CFTC's investigation into whether banks tried to rig the Libor benchmark international lending rate.

Gensler said the agency launched its investigation in April 2008 "after media reports raised questions about the integrity of the index" and said the CFTC will continue to use its enforcement powers following its settlement with Barclays Plc last month.

The stunning downfall of Peregrine Financial Group, or PFGBest, and its founder Russell Wasendorf Sr is another blow to the futures industry after regulators estimated that roughly $200 million in customer money might be missing.

It comes just months after MF Global Holdings Ltd's bankruptcy, which left customers with a $1.6 billion shortfall and which is still being investigated.

Both scandals have raised questions about the strength of federal commodities regulations designed to segregate and protect customer funds.

Wasendorf was arrested on Friday and charged with lying to government regulators. The CFTC charged him with misappropriating customer money in a civil case and his firm also filed for bankruptcy.

"Although we do not know the full facts of what happened in this matter, the system failed to protect the customers of Peregrine," Gensler said in prepared testimony. "Just like the local police cannot prevent all bank robberies, however, market regulators cannot prevent all financial fraud.

"Nevertheless, we all must do better."

The National Futures Association, a self-regulatory group for the futures industry, was the front-line regulator for Peregrine Financial Group.

It eventually uncovered the fraud after it sought to confirm PFGBest's bank balance electronically. Prior to that, the NFA had conducted such checks through the mail. Wasendorf used a post office box to intercept the bank confirmation requests and forge the documents to conceal the missing customer money, according to the FBI's complaint.

Gensler said on Tuesday that the NFA had just completed an audit of the brokerage in May 2011 and was in the process of conducting another one over the past few weeks when the fraud was uncovered.

He also acknowledged that Peregrine's auditor, a tiny firm that operates out of a suburban Chicago home, had reviewed and certified PFGBest's financial statements for the year ending Dec. 31, 2011.

On the same day as Wasendorf's arrest, the CFTC moved to approve new customer protection rules requested by the NFA.

One such rule, named for MF Global's former CEO Jon Corzine, would require top executives at futures brokers to sign off on major withdrawals from customer accounts.

But Gensler said on Tuesday that more steps need to be taken.

"I believe it is critical that we bring the regulators' view of customer accounts into the 21st century," he said. "We must give the SROs (self-regulatory organizations) and the CFTC direct electronic access to the FCM's (futures commission merchants) bank and custodial accounts for customer funds, without asking the FCM's permission."

He also noted that letters confirming bank balances "must come directly to regulators from banks and custodians."

Gensler also hopes to incorporate the new NFA regulations approved last week into the commission's own rules as well so it can "directly enforce" the reforms.

Moreover, he called for giving customers more transparency into their holdings, as well as greater oversight for how SROs such as the NFA conduct examinations.

He added that he has asked for a public roundtable to discuss what other customer protections are needed.

"The recent events at Peregrine highlight the necessity of looking at the decades-old system of SROs as first-line regulators and the commission's role in overseeing SROs," he said.

LIBOR FIXES

Gensler also pledged that the CFTC "will continue vigorously to use our enforcement and regulatory authorities" to ensure that benchmark rates such as Libor are free of manipulation.

More than a dozen banks are eventually expected to be drawn into the Libor scandal, which is being investigated by authorities in North America, Europe and Japan.

Gensler did not indicate when the CFTC might bring other cases, but he said it will work with other regulators to try to improve the Libor benchmark. (Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Andre Grenon)