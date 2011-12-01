Dec 1 Shares of Peregrine Diamonds Ltd rose 19 percent after the company said its joint venture with BHP Billiton Ltd would not be affected by the Australia-based miner's strategic review of its own diamond business.

"BHP has assured Peregrine, that their contemplation of getting out of the diamond business would not compromise (the) joint venture ... for the next year," said analyst Raymond Goldie of Salman Partners.

BHP has a 51 percent interest in Peregrine's Chidliak diamond exploration property which is based in the northern Canadian territory of Nunavut.

On Tuesday, BHP said it had begun a review to examine whether a continued presence in the diamond industry was consistent with its strategy of investing in expandable assets.

Shares of Peregrine, which lost almost a quarter of their value since Tuesday, were up at 75 Canadian cents in early trade on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)