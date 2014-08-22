BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Aug 22 Murata Electronics North America Inc said it would buy the rest of chipmaker Peregrine Semiconductor Corp it does not already own in an all-cash deal valued at $465 million.
The offer price of $12.50 per share is at a premium of 62.5 percent to Peregrine's Thursday close of $7.69.
Including Peregrine's outstanding shares already held by Murata Electronics, a unit of Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd , the deal is valued at $471 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.