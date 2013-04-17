UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
CHICAGO, April 17 The trustee in charge of returning funds to customers of scandal-ridden Peregrine Financial Group will receive an initial payment of $1.23 million for his role in unwinding the failed brokerage, U.S. Judge Carol Doyle ruled Wednesday.
U.S. bankruptcy code allows for the court-appointed trustee, Chicago lawyer Ira Bodenstein, to receive a commission of up to 3 percent of the $123.3 million that has been returned to former brokerage customers. The returned monies represents less than one-third of the funds customers had deposited with the futures broker when the firm collapsed and the accounts were frozen last July. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter, writing by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Bernard Orr)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts