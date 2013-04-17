CHICAGO, April 17 The trustee in charge of returning funds to customers of scandal-ridden Peregrine Financial Group will receive an initial payment of $1.23 million for his role in unwinding the failed brokerage, U.S. Judge Carol Doyle ruled Wednesday.

U.S. bankruptcy code allows for the court-appointed trustee, Chicago lawyer Ira Bodenstein, to receive a commission of up to 3 percent of the $123.3 million that has been returned to former brokerage customers. The returned monies represents less than one-third of the funds customers had deposited with the futures broker when the firm collapsed and the accounts were frozen last July. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter, writing by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Bernard Orr)