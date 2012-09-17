Sept 17 Peregrine Financial Group Chief
Executive Russell Wasendorf Sr., who has confessed to bilking
customers of his futures brokerage out of more than $100
million, is set to stay in jail after prosecutors objected to a
plan to release him on Monday, according to a court order.
Wasendorf, 64, was expected to be released from an Iowa jail
after pleading guilty later on Monday to lying to regulators,
mail fraud and embezzling customer money. A judge said last week
that Wasendorf's chances to flee were limited as he had
surrendered his passport and assets to authorities.
However, prosecutors on Monday objected to the plan, and
another judge ruled that Wasendorf "shall remain detained
pending further order of the court."