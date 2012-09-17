* Wasendorf pleads guilty to embezzlement, other crimes
By Tom Polansek and Ryan Schlader
Sept 17 Peregrine Financial Group's former Chief
Executive Russell Wasendorf Sr. pleaded guilty on Monday to
embezzling more than $100 million from customers of his futures
brokerage, lying to regulators to cover his tracks, and mail
fraud.
Previously expected to be set free from jail pending his
sentencing, Wasendorf was told he will remain behind bars while
a judge determines whether he is a flight risk.
Wasendorf, 64, agreed earlier this month to plead guilty
after confessing in July to stealing from his customers for
nearly 20 years.
In a small courtroom in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Magistrate Judge
Jon Scoles confirmed that Wasendorf wanted to plead guilty to
each of four charges.
"Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?" Scoles
asked the former futures-industry executive, who was wearing an
orange prison jumpsuit and shackled at the wrists and ankles.
"Yes, your honor," Wasendorf replied.
Prosecutors said in court that Wasendorf, who faces up to 50
years in prison, should spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Wasendorf's public defender argued for a sentence of about 24 to
30 years, which could be a life sentence given his age.
A date for his sentencing was not set.
LOCKED UP
Wasendorf attempted to kill himself on July 9 near the
headquarters of his Cedar Falls, Iowa, brokerage. He was
arrested on July 13 and charged with 31 counts of lying to
federal regulators.
The search continues for the money he stole. Former clients
are still unable to access funds frozen since the firm's
bankruptcy on July 10.
Wasendorf previously was expected to be released from the
Linn County Jail in Iowa, where he has been held in isolation
and under suicide watch since his arrest, after he pleaded
guilty on Monday.
In approving the release last week, Scoles said Wasendorf's
chances to flee were limited because he had surrendered his
passport and assets to authorities.
However, prosecutors on Monday objected to the plan and
Chief Judge Linda Reade of the U.S. District Court of the
Northern District of Iowa ruled that Wasendorf "shall remain
detained pending further order of the court," according to a
court filing.
A date for the next order was not released.
The public defender representing Wasendorf has declined to
comment.
Prosecutors argued Wasendorf should stay behind bars because
there is a "serious risk" he might flee.
"Defendant's crime is nothing short of breathtaking,"
prosecutors said in a court filing.
HIDDEN ASSETS?
The total amount Wasendorf stole is not clear.
Prosecutors said Wasendorf stole about $200 million and that
they were worried he could access assets that may be hidden from
authorities.
"If even the smallest portion of such a vast amount of money
were hidden away, it could be all (the) incentive and means that
defendant might need to flee a probable life sentence,"
prosecutors said in a filing.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has filed a lawsuit
against Wasendorf and his firm, saying the CEO misappropriated
more than $200 million in customer funds over several years.
Wasendorf claimed he acted alone in the fraud.
However, a civil lawsuit filed on Friday by the CEO's son,
who was Peregrine's president, said Wasendorf had help from a
woman who claimed to work for U.S. Bank, which held the account
from which the elder Wasendorf stole. The woman told regulators
in 2011 to disregard account balances that had been supplied
directly by the bank in favor of inflated figures, supplied
unbeknownst to them by Wasendorf, according to the lawsuit.
U.S. Bank said the lawsuit has no merit.
Wasendorf has met with authorities working to piece together
his crime and track down his assets. Prosecutors said in a
filing that his cooperation was "primarily designed to bolster
his argument for release."
Wasendorf was set to move in with Linda Livingston, a pastor
in Iowa who has counseled him in prison, if he was released. She
attended the court hearing on Monday but did not speak to
reporters.
Wasendorf has told authorities he is no longer suicidal.
Prosecutors said in a filing that "none of what defendant
says can be taken at face value."