BRIEF-Capital First raises 950 mln rupees via NCD issue
* Says raised 950 million rupees by issue of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2n58Z6A Further company coverage:
June 11 Peregrine Holdings Ltd
* Headline eps up 52 pct to 211,5 cents per share
* Final dividend of 100 cents per share
* Basic profit attributable to shareholders amounted to r425 million (2013: basic loss r467 million
* Full year ended 31 march 2014 normalised headline eps up 43 percent to 198,2 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says raised 950 million rupees by issue of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2n58Z6A Further company coverage:
* Says "IndusInd Bank enters into an agreement to acquire IL&FS Ltd s securities services subsidiary
March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.