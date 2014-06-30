Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, June 30 Jorma Ollila, the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia, has joined Perella Weinberg Partners as an advisory partner.
Ollila, who acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Royal Dutch Shell plc and Outokumpu Oyj, will provide senior counsel to Perella's clients, the firm said on Monday.
"He offers invaluable international business perspective and insight that will be beneficial to both the Firm and our clients," said Joseph Perella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg Partners.
Ollila began his career at Citibank in 1978, holding various managerial positions within corporate banking in London and Helsinki. He joined Nokia in 1985 as Vice President of International Operations. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Freya Berry)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)