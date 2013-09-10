NEW YORK, Sept 10 Investment bank Perella
Weinberg Partners said it hired former Morgan Stanley
investment banker Ryan Moss as a partner to provide strategic
and financial advice to clients in the natural resources sector.
Moss will divide his time between New York and Dallas, the
firm said in a statement on Tuesday. He was most recently a
managing director at Morgan Stanley, covering midstream and
upstream energy companies.
He will work alongside Perella Weinberg's other partners in
the natural resources sector, Michael Dickman and Bob Maguire.