LONDON, March 3 French oil firm Perenco Ltd has tendered to sell 600,000 barrels of Wytch Farm crude oil for loading at the UK's Hamble terminal from April 10-14, a tender document showed on Tuesday.

Perenco operates the Wytch Farm onshore oilfield with London-listed Premier Oil. The Wytch Farm field is the largest onshore oilfield in Western Europe, situated on Britain's southwest coast.

The tender closes on March 5 at 1600 GMT. (Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Dale Hudson)