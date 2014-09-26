(Refiles to remove duplicate word "Swiss" in the second bullet point)

Sept 26 Sept 26 Perfect Holding SA : * Says H1 revenue from continuing operations of 11.3 million Swiss francs (14.4 million Swiss francs in H1 2013) * Says H1 net operating loss from continuing operations of 0.6 million Swiss francs (net operating loss of 0.1 million Swiss francs in H1 2013) * Says H1 net loss from discontinued operations amounted to 44,000 Swiss francs (1.9 million Swiss francs in H1 2013) * Says aircraft management segment has been treated as discontinued operations * Source text: bit.ly/1qAQEUV * Further company coverage