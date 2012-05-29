May 29 Chinese online game developer Perfect
World Co Ltd reported lower quarterly results, as fewer
new launches hurt licensing revenue, sending its shares sliding
11 percent in after-market trade.
Net income attributable to Perfect World shareholders was
209.8 million yuan ($33 million) or 4.38 yuan (69 cents) per
American Depository Share (ADS), compared with 263.7 million
yuan or 4.99 yuan per ADS, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company, known for its popular
role-playing game "Legend of Martial Arts," earned 4.83 yuan (77
cents) per ADS.
Revenue was flat at 718.5 million yuan ($114.1 million).
Analysts were expecting revenue of 735.9 million yuan,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, Perfect World expects revenue of 647
million yuan to 683 million yuan.
Shares of the company were down 11 percent at $10.25 on
Tuesday. They closed at $11.50 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
($1 = 6.3480 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)