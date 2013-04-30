LONDON, April 30 British sports rights company
Perform said it was well set for strong growth as it
prepares to negotiate new deals with online bookmakers who use
its video streams of live action.
The company, whose shares have doubled in value since it
floated in London two years ago, on Tuesday reported a 37
percent increase in revenue to 43 million pounds ($66.6 million)
in the three months to the end of March.
Perform buys up online rights to major sports events and
supplies video clips or live content to newspaper websites,
bookmakers and other firms.
It has licence deals with 43 companies for its Watch & Bet
service offered to online bookmakers, agreements that are due to
expire at the end of the year.
Negotiations for new deals are expected to begin in the
coming weeks and Perform is hoping to be able to provide an
update on progress with its interim results due towards the end
of August.
"Our sense is that in-play sports betting is still a growth
market and we are the number one content provider," joint chief
executive Oliver Slipper said.
Perform was still debating the length of licences but they
were likely to be offered on three-year terms. They are
restricted to six operators per territory.
Perform's consumer division operates sports websites like
goal.com for soccer. It joined forces in March with U.S. media
brand Sporting News to accelerates its expansion in North
America.
Perform's shares were flat at 525 pence by 0825 GMT, valuing
the company at 1.25 billion pounds.