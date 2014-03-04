LONDON, March 4 Sports rights group Perform
said it planned to rein in costs after a disappointing
year when profits slipped despite growth in revenue.
The results were not a surprise as Perform had warned in
December that annual earnings would be significantly below
expectations and fall short again in 2014, sending its shares
plunging by more than 50 percent.
"Notwithstanding strong growth in revenues our financial
performance in 2013 was disappointing," said joint Chief
Executive Oliver Slipper.
"The group's rapid expansion has also led to a significant
increase in our cost base. We are now taking the opportunity to
address this and have already put in place a series of plans and
initiatives," he added.
Revenue grew 37 percent to 208 million pounds ($347.7
million)in 2013 but earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) slipped 3 percent to 36.4 million as
higher costs and a disappointing advertising performance took
their toll.
Perform, which listed on the London stock exchange three
years ago, buys online rights to major sports events and
supplies video clips or live action to groups including
newspaper publishers and bookmakers.
"The Group is on track to deliver full year revenue and
EBITDA growth in line with the Board's expectations as revised
in December 2013," the company said.