LONDON, July 3 Perform is raising 120
million pounds ($182 million) in a share sale to fund the
purchase of sports data supplier Opta and future deals, the
digital rights company said on Wednesday.
Perform is paying up to 47 million pounds for Opta, which
offers statistical information and player performance data from
soccer leagues in Britain, Germany and the Netherlands to media
clients and clubs themselves.
Floated in April 2011, Perform has built its business on
buying online rights to major sports events and selling video
clips or live streams to bookmakers and media groups. It also
operates the Goal.com soccer website.
"In addition to funding the acquisition of Opta, the placing
will provide Perform with the ability to continue to capitalise
on a strong pipeline of acquisition opportunities," joint CEO
Oliver Slipper said.
A series of acquisitions had helped Perform shares to double
in value over the last two years, although the shares lost 10
percent in one session last week after the company warned of
slowing profit growth.
They were down around 3 percent on the day to 490p by 0756
GMT on Wednesday.
The company plans to sell up to 23.9 million new shares in
the placing.
Access Industries, a vehicle of billionaire businessman Len
Blavatnik, will take 10.6 million shares to maintain its 42.6
percent stake in the company. Access is the owner of Warner
Music.
Morgan Stanley and UBS are handling the share placing.
Details on pricing are expected to be announced late on
Wednesday or early on Thursday.