By Keith Weir
LONDON, March 4 Sports rights group Perform
plans to rein in costs as it seeks to rebuild trust in
the company after a December profit warning sent its shares
tumbling by 50 percent.
Perform, which listed on the London stock market three years
ago, buys online rights to major sports events and supplies
video clips, live action and sports news and data to media
groups and online bookmakers.
The company had a reputation as a growth stock, doubling its
market capitalisation after listing at 260p and embarking on a
series of acquisitions, but that image suffered a heavy blow in
December when it warned that annual earnings would be
significantly below expectations and fall short again in 2014.
That news sent the shares plunging by more than 50 percent
in a single session.
"It's about a year of rebuilding trust," joint CEO Oliver
Slipper told Reuters on Tuesday, saying that the focus for 2014
is to ensure that costs are kept under control.
"When you have had a disappointment, you need to make sure
you deliver," he added.
Revenue grew 37 percent to 208 million pounds ($347.7
million) in 2013 but earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 3 percent to 36.4 million as
higher costs and a disappointing advertising performance took
their toll.
"The group is on track to deliver full-year revenue and
EBITDA growth in line with the board's expectations as revised
in December," the company said.
Shares in Perform, in which Warner Music owner Len Blavatnik
is the largest investor with a stake of about 40 percent, rose
9.3 percent to 254 pence by 0925 GMT.
"After experiencing growing pains as it tried to balance
rapid organic growth with multiple acquisitions, the group now
seems better placed to execute in future," brokerage Numis said
in a note.
The company's cost base rose by 50 percent to 172 million
pounds in 2013 and Slipper said the plan is to limit that to 200
million pounds this year.
Acquisitions have boosted the company's workforce to 1,500
from about 200 over the past few years. The expansion has led to
overlaps in a number of areas, with the company running three
offices in some cities.